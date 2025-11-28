Aakash Educational Services puts ₹25 crore Byju's rights issue subscription on hold, cites compliance reasons

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) on Friday said it has put on hold the allotment of shares to Think & Learn Pvt Ltd (TLPL), citing compliance issues over the ₹25 crore the Byju's parent company had deposited for its ₹100 crore rights issue.
In a statement, AESL said that its board determined that the ₹25 crore remitted by TLPL did not comply with Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) rules, the Companies Act or the External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) guidelines.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
