Aakash Educational Services puts ₹25 crore Byju's rights issue subscription on hold, cites compliance reasons

In a statement, AESL said that its board determined that the 25 crore remitted by TLPL did not comply with Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) rules, the Companies Act or the External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) guidelines.

Swastika Das Sharma
Published28 Nov 2025, 02:45 PM IST
People walk past an advertising hoarding of Byju's, an Education Technology company
People walk past an advertising hoarding of Byju's, an Education Technology company(REUTERS)

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) on Friday said it has put on hold the allotment of shares to Think & Learn Pvt Ltd (TLPL), citing compliance issues over the 25 crore the Byju's parent company had deposited for its 100 crore rights issue.

