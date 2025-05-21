Aakash accuses EY of conflict of interest amid Byju's insolvency crisis

Aakash Educational Services Ltd, the coaching institute acquired by Byju’s in 2021, has asked audit firm EY to disclose all documents and communication in relation to transactions involving the company.

Advertisement

In a statement on Wednesday, Aakash said it would proceed with legal action if EY did not provide the requisite information, and alleged that the audit firm had breached professional conduct in the ongoing insolvency resolution process involving Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd, which owns the troubled edtech firm Byju’s.

Aakash’s legal team accused EY of acting in a dual capacity, saying the firm was advising both Byju’s and Aakash despite being aware of the “hostile and litigated nature” of the relationship between the two parties.

Aakash’s legal team wrote a series of letters to EY between January and May, copies of which Mint has seen.

Aakash alleged that despite being put on notice, EY continued to act in disregard of fiduciary boundaries, triggering the legal response.

Advertisement

“AESL has demanded EY cease all involvement and preserve all communication records for potential use in legal proceedings,” Aakash said in its statement.

EY did not immediately reply to Mint’s request for a comment on the latest development.

The dispute's origin Byju’s decided to acquire Aakash Educational Services in April 2021 in a deal involving 70% cash and 30% equity. Under the agreement, Aakash’s promoters—the Chaudhry family—and private equity giant Blackstone were to receive shares in Think & Learn.

However, the share swap faced hurdles after the Chaudhry family refused to exchange their remaining stake, citing governance concerns. Byju’s later issued a legal notice to the family.

Advertisement

A fierce legal battle followed for control of Aakash, involving shareholders, Ranjan Pai’s Manipal Group, Blackstone, the Chaudhary family, and Byju’s, which has been stuck in insolvency proceedings following more than two years of struggle.