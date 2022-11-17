Aakash Health buys Tashkent hospital

The large number of medical tourists from Uzbekistan visiting India for advanced treatment, prompted the hospital to enter the market, managing director Aashish Chaudhry said in an interview. “While we were exploring Uzbekistan for getting patients to India, we realized that every country is leveraging medical tourism as a dollar train," he added. Over 400 Uzbek patients visited at a time, and around 10,000 annually, he said. “Our team visited 14 times to treat patients there and we were working on the project for the last three years. Only last month we finalized our deal."