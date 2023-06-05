Aakash IPO: Byju's to make its test preparatory arm public in 20241 min read 05 Jun 2023, 02:08 PM IST
Two years after acquring Aakash in 2021, ed-tech platform Byju's is planning to make its test preparatory arm, Aakash public next year in 2024
India's leading education tech startup, Byju's, is planning to launch the initial public offering (IPO) of its test preparatory arm Aakash Education Services Limited by the middle of 2024, the company announced on Monday.
