Aakash’s minority stakeholders say no to Byju’s shares5 min read 01 Aug 2023, 12:22 AM IST
Chaudhry and Blackstone collectively own 30% of AESL, while parent Think & Learn owns 43%, and the latter’s founder Byju Raveendran owns 27%
MUMBAI : Private equity firm Blackstone and the Chaudhry family, the two minority shareholders in Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL), have declined to swap their equity holding in the test preparation subsidiary unit with parent Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd (Byju’s), leading to a rift with Byju Raveendran and a potential impasse in the conclusion of a deal that was originally announced as a cash plus equity merger.
