Aakash’s minority stakeholders say no to Byju’s shares

According to multiple people familiar with the development, both Blackstone and the Chaudhry family have written to Byju’s in the last few weeks, declining to comply with a Byju’s notice sent in March to execute the share swap as per the original agreement. They have cited clauses in the original share purchase agreement for doing so. An executive close to the development, on the condition of anonymity, said the agreement was fully enforceable and the share swap was not conditional.