Aamir Khan Productions, Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment team up for microdrama platform: What to expect

Aamir Khan Productions and Excel Entertainment are joining hands to launch a microdrama platform, marking the entry of two established film production houses into the country's emerging short-form entertainment market, ANI reported.
The venture, which has been in development for some time, is being positioned as a large-scale content ecosystem focused on mobile-first entertainment and short-format storytelling.
The platform will use the existing intellectual property (IP) libraries of both production houses while also developing original content specifically for the microdrama format. It is also expected to bring established digital creators and their existing audiences on board through exclusive content partnerships.
Unlike conventional short-video platforms, the proposed venture will focus on professionally produced premium content, with an emphasis on storytelling and production quality.
The strategy is to combine the creative capabilities and narrative strengths of established film production houses with the reach and audience engagement of digital creators.
The platform has also partnered with a major telecom company, which is expected to support its distribution and help it reach a wider consumer base. The telecom partnership could play an important role in scaling the service, particularly as mobile-led content consumption drives the growth of new entertainment formats.
The venture is expected to enter the market with a sizeable content offering, combining existing intellectual property, original productions and content from digital creators.
The entry of Aamir Khan Productions and Excel Entertainment comes as microdramas are emerging as a distinct category in India's entertainment industry.
The format typically involves short episodes and fast-paced narratives designed for mobile viewing. It offers production houses and content creators new opportunities to develop episodic stories, reach audiences and explore alternative monetisation models.
For established production companies, microdramas also provide an opportunity to diversify their content portfolios and tap into changing viewing habits.
An official announcement about the platform is expected shortly. Further details about its launch strategy, content slate and other features are likely to be unveiled in the coming weeks, according to the press note released by the production houses.