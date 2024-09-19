’Aap bhi ab...’: Shark Tank’s Anupam Mittal reacts to Indigo CEO Pieter Elbers’ comment on living in India

Founder and Director of Shaadi.com and Shark Tank India investor Anupam Mittal responds to Indigo's Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers' post on LinkedIn about how India feels like a home to the latter.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published19 Sep 2024, 04:54 PM IST
Indigo CEO Pieter Elbers celebrated two years in the company and India last week.
Indigo CEO Pieter Elbers celebrated two years in the company and India last week. (Pieter Elbers/LinkedIn)

Founder and Director of Shaadi.com and Shark Tank India investor Anupam Mittal responded to Indigo's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers's post on LinkedIn about how India feels like a home to the latter.

“Aap bhi ab ghar wale jaise lagte ho,” said Mittal while responding to Elbers's LinkedIn post. “Good to see u have taken to India,” he noted.

Also Read | How long before IndiGo can fly its grounded fleet?

CEO Pieter Elbers's take on India

The Indigo CEO highlighted in his post last week celebrating the two-year experience in India, focusing on the beauty and how the country made him feel at home.

"When I had joined, I had shared the quote, “Wherever you go, becomes a part of you somehow”. Being a part of IndiGo and now living in India for two years....IndiGo and this beautiful country India have indeed become a part of me. Bharat ab ghar jaisa lagta hai,” said Pieter Elbers.

Also Read | IndiGo tail strike: DGCA begins probe in Sept 9 incident, derosters flight crew

“Today, I celebrate 2 years of being in IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation Ltd) and India. On our 18th IndiGo birthday last month, we celebrated many wonderful milestones and unveiled our ambitious plans for coming years,” said Elbers in his post last week.

The company carried out more than 2,000 daily flights on over 430 domestic and more than 100 international routes, a number that is rising daily, according to the executives' LinkedIn post about the airline's journey.

Also Read | Anupam Mittal shares how Shaadi.com was his ‘all-or-nothing’ investment bet

Pieter Elbers visited 30 out of 88 domestic cities under the coverage and met his teams from Thiruvananthapuram in the South to Leh in the North. In Leh, Elbers shared about walking with his son at 18,000 feet at Khardung La Pass. It “was very special considering my roots are from a country where the highest ‘hill’ is some 300 metres only and around 25% of the land is below sea level,” as per his post. “India's essence is captured in its beautiful diversity,” he said. 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Sep 2024, 04:54 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNews’Aap bhi ab...’: Shark Tank’s Anupam Mittal reacts to Indigo CEO Pieter Elbers’ comment on living in India

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC

    424.00
    03:55 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    10.15 (2.45%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    126.15
    03:56 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -5.1 (-3.89%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    165.10
    03:59 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -3.35 (-1.99%)

    Indus Towers

    389.65
    03:53 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -37.9 (-8.86%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    K P R Mill

    936.70
    03:41 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    77.75 (9.05%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare

    1,371.45
    03:29 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    79.5 (6.15%)

    Asahi India Glass

    708.85
    03:47 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    34 (5.04%)

    PB Fintech

    1,882.30
    03:58 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    76.75 (4.25%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,350.00250.00
      Chennai
      73,310.00180.00
      Delhi
      73,430.00-80.00
      Kolkata
      73,410.00-130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue