’Aap bhi ab...’: Shark Tank’s Anupam Mittal reacts to Indigo CEO Pieter Elbers’ comment on living in India

Founder and Director of Shaadi.com and Shark Tank India investor Anupam Mittal responded to Indigo's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers's post on LinkedIn about how India feels like a home to the latter.
“Aap bhi ab ghar wale jaise lagte ho,” said Mittal while responding to Elbers's LinkedIn post. “Good to see u have taken to India,” he noted.
The Indigo CEO highlighted in his post last week celebrating the two-year experience in India, focusing on the beauty and how the country made him feel at home.
"When I had joined, I had shared the quote, “Wherever you go, becomes a part of you somehow”. Being a part of IndiGo and now living in India for two years....IndiGo and this beautiful country India have indeed become a part of me. Bharat ab ghar jaisa lagta hai,” said Pieter Elbers.
“Today, I celebrate 2 years of being in IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation Ltd) and India. On our 18th IndiGo birthday last month, we celebrated many wonderful milestones and unveiled our ambitious plans for coming years,” said Elbers in his post last week.
The company carried out more than 2,000 daily flights on over 430 domestic and more than 100 international routes, a number that is rising daily, according to the executives' LinkedIn post about the airline's journey.
Pieter Elbers visited 30 out of 88 domestic cities under the coverage and met his teams from Thiruvananthapuram in the South to Leh in the North. In Leh, Elbers shared about walking with his son at 18,000 feet at Khardung La Pass. It “was very special considering my roots are from a country where the highest ‘hill’ is some 300 metres only and around 25% of the land is below sea level,” as per his post. “India's essence is captured in its beautiful diversity,” he said.
