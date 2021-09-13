Ola's manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu Ola Futurefactory will be run entirely by women, Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced on Monday. Bhavish said that Ola Futurefactory will be the ‘largest all-women factory in the world’. “Aatmanirbhar Bharat requires Aatmanirbhar women!" he added.

Spread across 500 acres, Ola Futurefactory will employ over 10,000 women when the production accelerates at full scale. The company had stated that it would initially start with 10 lakh annual production capacity and then scale it up to 20 lakh, in line with market demand, in the first phase.

When fully completed, Ola Electric had claimed that its plant would have an annual capacity of one crore units, "that is 15 per cent of the world's entire total two-wheeler production".

Aatmanirbhar Bharat requires Aatmanirbhar women!



Proud to share that the Ola Futurefactory will be run ENTIRELY by women, 10,000+ at full scale! It’ll be the largest all-women factory in the world!!🙂



Met our first batch, inspiring to see their passion!https://t.co/ukO7aYI5Hh pic.twitter.com/7WSNmflKsd — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 13, 2021

“This is the first in a series of initiatives we are undertaking at Ola to create a more inclusive workforce and provide economic opportunities for women across the board," Bhavish said.

Ola founder added that enabling women with economic opportunities improves not just their lives but that of their families and indeed the whole community.

“For India to be the world’s manufacturing hub, we must prioritize upskilling and generating employment for our women workforce," he said.

Last week, Ola Electric postponed the sale process of its electric scooter S1 by a week to September 15 as it faced "technical difficulties" in making the website for purchases live for customers on Wednesday.

The company had last month launched the Ola S1 electric scooter in two variants -- S1 and S1 Pro -- at ₹99,999 and ₹1,29,999, respectively (ex-showroom including FAME II subsidy and excluding state subsidies).

