"India's Aatmanirbhar campaign must not by any stretch of imagination be taken as a move towards isolating itself," said Hero Enterprise chairman Sunil Kant Munjal said on Saturday. He was addressing at the 25th Wharton India Economic Forum.

Mentioning there are two aspects that must be kept in mind regarding Aatmanirbhar campaign and global competitivenes, he stated, "One is for India to become better at what it does is absolutely essential but Aatmanirbhar must not by any stretch of imagination be taken as India's move towards isolating itself. That's a very important point that we must all remember."

"India wants to be a part of a global value chain. India and Indian industry, and Indian business wants to stand up and be counted," he added.

"We have to remember that for India to be a part of the global value chain we have to improve our standards, we have to improve our skill levels and we have to improve both consistency and service levels to consumers and customers," he further mentioned.

Citing the example of how Japanese goods were once derided for low quality, he said, "Then Japan in the 70s became the greatest manufacturing machine in the world." Same thing happened to Taiwan, South Korea and China after that, he added.

Munjal said today India has the "the amazing capability of the underlying technological platforms having got strengthened in the last few years, which allow robotics, machine learning, artificial intelligence to come in, along side what we were doing to enhance the capabilities".

He, however, added India must ensure that the new technologies are only used as tools and not get driven by it as the country also has the need to ensure that "million and million" its citizens are productively employed.

"...it should be done for the right reason. So it is both sides actually operating... For India it is also an essential requirement and it can serve a great need in the world as well," Munjal added.

Reiterating the significance of exports, Munjal said, "In some sense is also a part of the Aatmanirbhar movement that if India has to become a key player then India has to become a significant exporter."

