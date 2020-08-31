Aavas Financers’s PE promoter Partner Group sells shares worth Rs361 cr

Mumbai: Global private markets investment manager Partners Group on Monday sold shares of mortgage financier Aavas Financers Ltd worth ₹361 crore through open market transactions, data from stock exchanges show.

The bulk deal data available with NSE showed that Partners Group ESCL sold 25,58,424 shares or 3.27% of the equity at an average price of ₹1412.49 valuing the transaction at ₹361.13 crore.

Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund and New World Fund INC bought 5,20,00 shares at an average price of ₹1410 and ₹1409.97 aggregating to ₹73.32 crore each.

In February, Lake District Holdings Ltd - an entity owned by homegrown private equity firm Kedaara Capital, another promoter of Aavas Financiers Ltd, sold 36.67 million shares or 4.67% of the total holdings for ₹666 crore.

Aavas reported a 11% rise in its net profit to ₹50.1 crore in the first quarter ended June of the current fiscal year against a net profit of ₹45.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total income of the company grew 18.26% to ₹233.59 crore during April-June period of 2020-21 from ₹197.52 crore in the same period of 2019-20.

From the beginning of the year, Aavas’ shares have lost 29% value, against a drop of 6% in the benchmark index, Nifty.

Shares of Aavas Financers lost 7.78% to close at ₹1402.90 on Monday on NSE, while the benchmark index,Nifty lost 2.23% to close at 11,387.50 points.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated