Aavas Financers’s PE promoter Partner Group sells shares worth Rs361 cr

Aavas reported a 11% rise in its net profit to ₹50.1 crore in the first quarter ended June of the current fiscal year against a net profit of ₹45.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total income of the company grew 18.26% to ₹233.59 crore during April-June period of 2020-21 from ₹197.52 crore in the same period of 2019-20.