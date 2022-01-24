HDFC Life launches Sustainable Equity Fund Ulip. Details here

“ESG is a way of doing business that generates sustainable growth, benefits all stakeholders and hence is an integral part of the value creation process itself. The pandemic has disrupted businesses and livelihoods and reinforced the interconnectedness of finance and sustainability. We believe that companies with strong governance practices, invest in developing human resources, cater to all strata of society, and help preserve the environment today will be the companies of tomorrow. These companies will face fewer risks, have lower costs, and generate strong returns over the long term," said Vibha Padalkar, MD and CEO, HDFC Life.