Aavishkaar Group looks to balance long-cycle carbon play with faster-return bets

The challenge with bio-sequestration is duration. These are 20-year projects, while most investors want to exit in 10–15 years. At 15 years, the tree is only halfway through its carbon-sequestration cycle—precisely when returns start peaking. A traditional fund structure forces liquidation just when the asset is becoming valuable. “That’s why we decided to move away from a closed-end fund and set up a permanent capital vehicle, which allows us to hold the asset through its full biological and economic lifecycle,” Rai said.