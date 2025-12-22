Aavishkaar Group looks to balance long-cycle carbon play with faster-return bets

Impact investor Aavishkaar Capital is increasingly looking to complement its long-cycle carbon bets with newer, faster-return climate opportunities—areas where capital can turn over quicker, risks are easier to price, and revenues don’t hinge on 20-year biological curves. The shift comes even as the impact investor continues to build out its permanent capital vehicle for carbon sequestration, incorporated in 2024 as Aavishkaar Carbon, the firm’s founder, Vineet Rai and Santosh Singh, managing director at Intellecap, the advisory arm of The Aavishkaar Group, told Mint in a joint interview.