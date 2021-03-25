No-frills carrier SpiceJet has introduced direct flights connecting Delhi with Gangtok, Jalandhar, Srinagar, Gorakhpur, Pushkar and many more. Taking to Twitter, Spicejet said, "Ab Dilli se kuch door nahi! SpiceJet is delighted to introduce direct flights connecting Delhi with Gangtok (Pakyong), Jalandhar (Adampur), Srinagar, Gorakhpur, Ajmer/ Pushkar, Dhaka and many more exciting destinations! "

Ab Dilli se kuch door nahi! SpiceJet is delighted to introduce direct flights connecting Delhi with Gangtok (Pakyong), Jalandhar (Adampur), Srinagar, Gorakhpur, Ajmer/ Pushkar, Dhaka and many more exciting destinations! Visit https://t.co/PykmFjYcix or get the SpiceJet app today. pic.twitter.com/9UaXd1l4kQ — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) March 25, 2021

From 28 March, the budget carrier will add 66 new flights, including additional services on certain routes, to its domestic network. These new flights, which will be operated with Boeing 737s and regional jet Bombardier Q400s, are aimed at augmenting connectivity between metro and non-metro cities as part of its enhanced network.

Also Read | Lessons from India’s tryst with lockdown

In a bid to support the increasing travel demand from smaller cities which were initially connected by SpiceJet under the UDAN scheme, the airline has introduced new flights connecting Darbhanga, Durgapur, Jharsuguda, Gwalior and Nashik with some key metro cities, the airline said in a release.

Around 78.27 lakh domestic passengers travelled by air in February 2021 which is 36.71 per cent lower than the corresponding period last year, Indian aviation regulator DGCA has said. SpiceJet flew 9.62 lakh passengers which is a 12.3 per cent share of the market, according to data shared by the DGCA.

India resumed domestic passenger flights on May 25 last year after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Indian airlines are allowed to operate a maximum of 80 per cent of their pre-COVID-19 domestic flights.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via