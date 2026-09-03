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AB InBev pours more into India, bets on states' policy push

Varuni Khosla
4 min read3 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
AB InBev sees India's beer market more than doubling over the longer term, pointing to the country's demographic tailwind and low penetration.
AB InBev sees India's beer market more than doubling over the longer term, pointing to the country's demographic tailwind and low penetration.
Summary

The world’s top brewer is betting big on India, with Karnataka and Maharashtra showing how policy support can boost demand and investment. AB InBev, which has invested $1.5 bn since 2016, says such moves could double beer consumption in five years and put India among the top five markets.

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Budweiser-maker Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev India) is stepping up investments in the country, putting more money behind states where policy changes are making the economics of selling beer more attractive. The world’s largest brewer has invested an average of over $25 million a year in capacity expansion in India, including faster canning lines and brewery upgrades, as it bets on markets offering greater flexibility on pricing and more affordable beer.

Budweiser-maker Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev India) is stepping up investments in the country, putting more money behind states where policy changes are making the economics of selling beer more attractive. The world’s largest brewer has invested an average of over $25 million a year in capacity expansion in India, including faster canning lines and brewery upgrades, as it bets on markets offering greater flexibility on pricing and more affordable beer.

The brewer has also invested about $10 million in localizing production of Corona and Hoegaarden, while its latest investment in Rajasthan is expected to be about $20 million, Kartikeya Sharma, president, AB InBev India and Southeast Asia, told Mint. Overall, the company says it has invested $1.5 billion in India since AB InBev acquired SABMiller in 2016.

But where the next round of capital goes will increasingly depend on state policy. Sharma pointed to Maharashtra and Karnataka as examples of how changes in taxation, retail and pricing can improve the economics of beer and encourage brewers to invest ahead of demand. “The investment climate plays out organically when a state’s policy towards beer consumption is stable and predictable,” he said.

Also Read | From Salasar to Barapani, top hotel chains tap remote India for new growth

The Belgium-headquartered company last month restarted its brewery in Rajasthan, which it had shut seven years ago after struggling with “unfavourable taxation, poor bottle returns (for recycling) and other policy issues”. The company has now made fresh investment in the state, including on capacity to produce its popular Budweiser beer. India is now the third biggest market for Budweiser, competing with China and the US.

AB InBev now sees Rajasthan as a growth market after three consecutive years of what it considers more favourable beer policies. On the other hand, markets such as Uttar Pradesh and Odhisha have been unfavourable for beer sales with the states actively discouraging companies from taking price hikes on the beverage.

UP remains one of AB InBev's five top beer markets by volume, but it said the company has not got a price increase there for three years, even as costs have risen. “If states don't allow companies to take price increases, how do we make an investment even when we want to?" Sharma said.

Growth brimming over

AB InBev estimates that India consumes about 36.7 million hectolitres of beer a year (about 446 million cases of 12 bottles per case with 650 ml per bottle), and puts its own share at about 20%. Market leader, Kingfisher-maker, United Breweries Ltd (UBL) commands about 50% share.

Like its rival, the company has also been gaining from the shift towards premium and super-premium beer, which now accounts for more than a fifth of the overall market, according to its estimates.

Also Read | United Breweries expects premium beer to grow 3x faster than market

It holds about 60% of the premium and super-premium segments (brands such as Corona, Stella Artois, Budweiser, and others) and expects this part of its portfolio to account for about a quarter of its India business over the coming three-to-four years.

Corona and Hoegaarden continue to have room for expansion, with their distribution still significantly smaller than Budweiser's, Sharma said, adding that it could benefit from 330 ml cans.

In May this year, Karnataka made changes to its alcohol taxation structure, with the tax depending on the amount of alcohol in it, rather than per bottle. The company has since seen an increase in sales of its mild beer contribution from about 9-10% to nearly 20% in three months, Sharma said.

AB InBev has introduced 330 ml cans across its portfolio, including lower-priced offerings, to improve affordability. A smaller pack, Sharma said, can reduce the absolute price barrier for a first-time beer consumer and also competes with non-alcoholic sodas. Earlier, the benchmark was 500 ml cans and 650 ml bottles.

The brewer is accelerating its shift towards cans. About 40% of AB InBev's beer sold in India is now in cans, compared with about 28% for the overall industry, according to the company. Competitor UBL said cans account for about 20% of its beer sales in the country.

The move was initially driven by economics and the difficulty of recovering returnable glass bottles. This is now being reinforced by consumer demand, as younger drinkers prefer cans since they are easier to carry, chill and store.

AB InBev sees cans as an important part of future capacity expansion. The company has been adding faster canning lines at its breweries and expects the share of cans in its business to continue rising.

Sharma said about 22 million people reach the legal drinking age in India each year, with startes having varying thresholds from 21 to 25 years. Even if 10% of them consume the beverage, he said, India could enter the top-five beer market league over the next two decades.

Also Read | Pernod Ricard India cuts at least 200 jobs in two years in major restructuring

The pace could be much faster if more states adopt policies similar to Karnataka and Maharashtra. “If four or five additional states make comparable changes, the beer industry could potentially double over the next five years,” he added. That would also change the scale of investment available to brewers.

"For us, the next mission now is to make India the second-largest beer market," Sharma said. The country is currently among the top 15 beer markets.

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Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsAB InBev pours more into India, bets on states' policy push

AB InBev pours more into India, bets on states' policy push

Varuni Khosla
4 min read3 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
AB InBev sees India's beer market more than doubling over the longer term, pointing to the country's demographic tailwind and low penetration.
AB InBev sees India's beer market more than doubling over the longer term, pointing to the country's demographic tailwind and low penetration.
Summary

The world’s top brewer is betting big on India, with Karnataka and Maharashtra showing how policy support can boost demand and investment. AB InBev, which has invested $1.5 bn since 2016, says such moves could double beer consumption in five years and put India among the top five markets.

Gift this article

Budweiser-maker Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev India) is stepping up investments in the country, putting more money behind states where policy changes are making the economics of selling beer more attractive. The world’s largest brewer has invested an average of over $25 million a year in capacity expansion in India, including faster canning lines and brewery upgrades, as it bets on markets offering greater flexibility on pricing and more affordable beer.

Budweiser-maker Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev India) is stepping up investments in the country, putting more money behind states where policy changes are making the economics of selling beer more attractive. The world’s largest brewer has invested an average of over $25 million a year in capacity expansion in India, including faster canning lines and brewery upgrades, as it bets on markets offering greater flexibility on pricing and more affordable beer.

The brewer has also invested about $10 million in localizing production of Corona and Hoegaarden, while its latest investment in Rajasthan is expected to be about $20 million, Kartikeya Sharma, president, AB InBev India and Southeast Asia, told Mint. Overall, the company says it has invested $1.5 billion in India since AB InBev acquired SABMiller in 2016.

But where the next round of capital goes will increasingly depend on state policy. Sharma pointed to Maharashtra and Karnataka as examples of how changes in taxation, retail and pricing can improve the economics of beer and encourage brewers to invest ahead of demand. “The investment climate plays out organically when a state’s policy towards beer consumption is stable and predictable,” he said.

Also Read | From Salasar to Barapani, top hotel chains tap remote India for new growth

The Belgium-headquartered company last month restarted its brewery in Rajasthan, which it had shut seven years ago after struggling with “unfavourable taxation, poor bottle returns (for recycling) and other policy issues”. The company has now made fresh investment in the state, including on capacity to produce its popular Budweiser beer. India is now the third biggest market for Budweiser, competing with China and the US.

AB InBev now sees Rajasthan as a growth market after three consecutive years of what it considers more favourable beer policies. On the other hand, markets such as Uttar Pradesh and Odhisha have been unfavourable for beer sales with the states actively discouraging companies from taking price hikes on the beverage.

UP remains one of AB InBev's five top beer markets by volume, but it said the company has not got a price increase there for three years, even as costs have risen. “If states don't allow companies to take price increases, how do we make an investment even when we want to?" Sharma said.

Growth brimming over

AB InBev estimates that India consumes about 36.7 million hectolitres of beer a year (about 446 million cases of 12 bottles per case with 650 ml per bottle), and puts its own share at about 20%. Market leader, Kingfisher-maker, United Breweries Ltd (UBL) commands about 50% share.

Like its rival, the company has also been gaining from the shift towards premium and super-premium beer, which now accounts for more than a fifth of the overall market, according to its estimates.

Also Read | United Breweries expects premium beer to grow 3x faster than market

It holds about 60% of the premium and super-premium segments (brands such as Corona, Stella Artois, Budweiser, and others) and expects this part of its portfolio to account for about a quarter of its India business over the coming three-to-four years.

Corona and Hoegaarden continue to have room for expansion, with their distribution still significantly smaller than Budweiser's, Sharma said, adding that it could benefit from 330 ml cans.

In May this year, Karnataka made changes to its alcohol taxation structure, with the tax depending on the amount of alcohol in it, rather than per bottle. The company has since seen an increase in sales of its mild beer contribution from about 9-10% to nearly 20% in three months, Sharma said.

AB InBev has introduced 330 ml cans across its portfolio, including lower-priced offerings, to improve affordability. A smaller pack, Sharma said, can reduce the absolute price barrier for a first-time beer consumer and also competes with non-alcoholic sodas. Earlier, the benchmark was 500 ml cans and 650 ml bottles.

The brewer is accelerating its shift towards cans. About 40% of AB InBev's beer sold in India is now in cans, compared with about 28% for the overall industry, according to the company. Competitor UBL said cans account for about 20% of its beer sales in the country.

The move was initially driven by economics and the difficulty of recovering returnable glass bottles. This is now being reinforced by consumer demand, as younger drinkers prefer cans since they are easier to carry, chill and store.

AB InBev sees cans as an important part of future capacity expansion. The company has been adding faster canning lines at its breweries and expects the share of cans in its business to continue rising.

Sharma said about 22 million people reach the legal drinking age in India each year, with startes having varying thresholds from 21 to 25 years. Even if 10% of them consume the beverage, he said, India could enter the top-five beer market league over the next two decades.

Also Read | Pernod Ricard India cuts at least 200 jobs in two years in major restructuring

The pace could be much faster if more states adopt policies similar to Karnataka and Maharashtra. “If four or five additional states make comparable changes, the beer industry could potentially double over the next five years,” he added. That would also change the scale of investment available to brewers.

"For us, the next mission now is to make India the second-largest beer market," Sharma said. The country is currently among the top 15 beer markets.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsAB InBev pours more into India, bets on states' policy push
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