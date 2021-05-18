NEW DELHI: Brewer Anheuser Busch InBev (AB InBev) on Tuesday said it is providing over 300 oxygen concentrators to state governments apart from other equipment such as essential aid kits to families affected by covid-19, masks, testing kits in villages across the country and helping expand capacity at an existing hospital in Bengaluru.

The company is helping a covid-19 hospital in Bengaluru expand capacity. This facility has isolation wards for covid-19 patients, ICU facilities for critical care, an in-built oxygen pipeline, OPD apart from screening wards for testing, the company said in a statement. Additionally, it is equipping state governments with more than 300 oxygen concentrators, over 8,000 essential aid kits to families affected by Covid-19, over 5,00,000 masks, and providing 5,000 testing kits in 50 villages across the country, it added.

“As India grapples with the second wave of covid-19, we stand in solidarity with the country and pledge our full support to communities and the government. The health and safety of our communities and colleagues continue to be our top priority. Over the last year, we have focused our covid-19 relief efforts in areas where we have the greatest impact-supporting our people, providing essential aid to communities, collaborating with public health experts, governments, partners and, connecting with our consumers in meaningful ways. We will continue to explore and undertake initiatives to enhance health and medical infrastructure, address the immediate needs of affected communities, and facilitate rehabilitation," said Kartikeya Sharma, president, India and South-East Asia, AB InBev.

Last year, AB InBev provided frontline workers across Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Haryana with over 250,000 bottles of hand sanitizers, 25,000 FFP2 masks and distributed meals among migrant workers in Karnataka.

