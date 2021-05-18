AB InBev steps up covid-19 relief efforts in India

“As India grapples with the second wave of covid-19, we stand in solidarity with the country and pledge our full support to communities and the government. The health and safety of our communities and colleagues continue to be our top priority. Over the last year, we have focused our covid-19 relief efforts in areas where we have the greatest impact-supporting our people, providing essential aid to communities, collaborating with public health experts, governments, partners and, connecting with our consumers in meaningful ways. We will continue to explore and undertake initiatives to enhance health and medical infrastructure, address the immediate needs of affected communities, and facilitate rehabilitation," said Kartikeya Sharma, president, India and South-East Asia, AB InBev.