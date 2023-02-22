Abans Holdings appoints former Sebi ED Nagpal as independent director
PK Nagpal retired from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) as executive director
Abans Holdings on Wednesday announced that it has appointed PK Nagpal as a non-executive and independent director in the company.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×