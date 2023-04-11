Abans Holdings Ltd acquires portfolio management service of SATCO Capital Market3 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 04:10 PM IST
- Abans Holdings Limited has been focusing on expansion of investment management business as key growth driver apart from its internal treasury operations and institutional broking.
Abans Investment Managers Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Abans Holdings Ltd on Tuesday said that it has acquired the portfolio management services (PMS) business of SATCO Capital Markets Limited.
