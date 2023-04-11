Abans Holdings Ltd acquires portfolio management service of SATCO Capital Market

“FY23 could not have better end than this where we ended with INR 425 Cr AUM across Abans Global Arbitrage Opportunities Fund and Market Linked Debentures we offer. This PMS acquisition is not only addition to AUM, it is an addition to the fund management capability we wanted to strengthen. As the investment management business turned profitable in H2FY22, we strategized internally to achieve Rs. 450 cr, Rs. 900 Cr and Rs. 1,500 Cr respectively for next 3 years without any private equity/external investments. We are now exploring to receive private equity investment in Abans Investment Managers Pvt Ltd with an aspiration to achieve Rs. 5,000 Cr AUM in 3 years from receipt of PE investments. We would like to use significant part of fund raise for brand building, addition of asset management capabilities/talent and further strengthening our distribution capabilities in India and abroad" said Bhavik Thakkar, CEO – Abans Investment Managers Pvt Ltd.