New Delhi: Power equipment and engineering company ABB India Ltd has appointed Kiran Dutt as president of its electrification business.

“In his new role, Kiran will lead the ABB electrification business for India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh," the company said in a statement.

This comes in the backdrop of India working on a raft of green measures including clean electricity, ethanol blending with fossil fuels, green mobility, battery storage, and green hydrogen to help reduce pollution and facilitate commitments made at COP-21, the UN Climate Change Conference held in France in 2015. Given the government’s focus in these areas and the country’s energy transition pathway, many power sector firms are hopeful for large orders.

“Kiran will take over from CP Vyas, who had been leading the Electrification Business in India since 2016 and was part of ABB India in various capacities for the last 30 years. CP Vyas will move on to take over the new role in Electrification Distribution Solutions Division based at Baden, Switzerland," the statement said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs last week approved the marquee ₹3.03 trillion power distribution company (discom) reform scheme. The reforms are also aimed at improving the reliability and quality of power supply.

“We are shaping the future trends of electrification, differentiating through technological and digital innovation while delivering an outstanding experience through operational excellence for our customers across utilities, industry, buildings, infrastructure and mobility," Kiran Dutt said in the statement.

India’ ambitious discom scheme aims to bring down India’s average aggregate technical and commercial loss from the present level of 21.4% to 12-15% and gradually narrow the deficit between the cost of electricity and the price at which it is supplied to ‘zero’ by 2024-25.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.