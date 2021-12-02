Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  ABB India completes sale of Dodge Business for 45 crore

ABB India completes sale of Dodge Business for 45 crore

The consideration received is 44,58,00,000
1 min read . 04:51 PM IST PTI

As per the filing, the business transfer agreement was entered into on December 1, 2021 and the sale of the Dodge Business was completed the same day

NEW DELHI : ABB India on Thursday said it has completed the sale of its mechanical power transmission division to Dodge Industrial India Pvt Ltd for a consideration of 44.58 crore.

Dodge Industrial India is an affiliate of RBC Bearings Incorporated.

In July this year, ABB board had approved a proposal to divest/sell its mechanical power transmission division (Dodge Business) as a going concern on a slump sale basis to RBC Bearings Incorporated and/or its affiliates/subsidiaries, a BSE filing said.

The consideration received is 44,58,00,000, it added.

