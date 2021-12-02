ABB India completes sale of Dodge Business for 45 crore

As per the filing, the business transfer agreement was entered into on December 1, 2021 and the sale of the Dodge Business was completed the same day

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : ABB India on Thursday said it has completed the sale of its mechanical power transmission division to Dodge Industrial India Pvt Ltd for a consideration of ₹44.58 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : ABB India on Thursday said it has completed the sale of its mechanical power transmission division to Dodge Industrial India Pvt Ltd for a consideration of ₹44.58 crore.

Dodge Industrial India is an affiliate of RBC Bearings Incorporated. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Dodge Industrial India is an affiliate of RBC Bearings Incorporated. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

In July this year, ABB board had approved a proposal to divest/sell its mechanical power transmission division (Dodge Business) as a going concern on a slump sale basis to RBC Bearings Incorporated and/or its affiliates/subsidiaries, a BSE filing said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the filing, the business transfer agreement was entered into on December 1, 2021 and the sale of the Dodge Business was completed the same day.