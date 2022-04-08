ABB India expands Gujarat factory to meet growing global demand

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The facility manufactures four variants or series of relays, constituting a significant portion of ABB's portfolio of this product. ABB is one of the first in the industry to have automated the entire testing sequence
BENGALURU: ABB India has expanded its Digital Substation Products and Digital Systems factory in Vadodara, Gujarat. Located within ABB India’s largest manufacturing campus, this new factory will meet the growing demand for a range of digital substation products and digital solutions in India and in more than 50 countries.
The manufacturing portfolio includes products like relays, while the solutions range from centralized protection and control systems, distribution automation, to bus transfer systems and arc protection for the electrical distribution network. These products are deployed across multiple industries from cement, steel, oil and gas, utilities (power distribution companies), and renewable energy projects.
This facility manufactures four variants or series of relays, constituting a significant portion of ABB’s portfolio of this product. ABB is one of the first in the industry to have automated the entire testing sequence.
“India is projected to be among the top three energy consumers of the world by 2030 and currently is the fifth largest consumer. This exponential increase in demand followed by the mix of diversified and distributed energy sources has increased the requirement for quality power equipment manufacturing in India. ABB’s wide portfolio and future-proof technology has a significant role to play in supporting this growing demand," said Sanjeev Sharma, country head and managing director, ABB India.
India’s domestic electrical equipment market is estimated to reach $72 billion and exports to $13 billion by 2025, as per reports by The Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA).
“The wide range of digital substation products and digital system solutions manufactured in the new facility will help meet the growing demand from the customers to improve the reliability, speed, accuracy and efficiency of their electrical equipment and networks," said Ganesh Kothawade, senior vice president, Electrification Business, ABB India.
