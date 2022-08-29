ABB India expands ‘smart power’ portfolio, upgrades Nelamangala unit

“Through our own digital transformation at this facility, we will be able to demonstrate the benefits of adopting smart solutions directly to our customers. We believe that this will encourage the shift towards digital and sustainable manufacturing in India. Smart factories would be the cornerstone for the Indian manufacturing sector to leapfrog and manufacture quality electrification products and solutions to support the country’s next level growth across sectors sustainably," said Kiran Dutt, president, electrification business, ABB India Ltd.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}