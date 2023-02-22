Nestle India, Crisil among 5 stocks that will roll out dividends. Details here
ABB India, Nestle India, Crisil, Schaeffler India and Huhtamaki India have declared dividends. The dividends announced range from ₹2 to ₹75. Here's what you need to do to avail it:
ABB India, Nestle India, Crisil, Schaeffler India and Huhtamaki India have declared dividends in December quarter results. If an investor wants to receive dividend from the company, one needs to buy the stock on or before record date.
