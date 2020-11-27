ABB launches new series of high-output motors in India

ABB has launched a new range of M3BP motors for its industrial customers in India in order to expand its portfolio with high-output series motors.

The new range of low voltage IEC induction motors from ABB are designed in a way to reduce the overall size of the equipment and keep them compact by minimizing space and total cost of ownership.

The made-in-India process performance motors deliver higher output than the defined standard of the same frame size standard motors. Offered in 280-355 frame size and output ranging from 75kW to 560kW, the compact design is said to help in easy installation, commissioning and maintenance.

This launch will strengthen ABB’s presence in segments such as metals, cement, pulp & paper, water & wastewater and applications including fan, pump, compressor, crusher, crane etc. The M3BP motors will help customers save space and cost with the motors being one of the sturdiest in the market.

“The M3BP high-output series is a win-win solution for our customers and ABB. We have worked tirelessly over the past few months to bring this offering to the Indian market. The M3BP motors are manufactured at our Bangalore and Faridabad factories, and will help in ramping up volumes," Sanjeev Arora, President, ABB Motion India, said.

“This launch reinforces our commitment to offer greater flexibility for specific customer requirements and most demanding environments and applications," Sanjeev added.

Designed and built in line with the current M2BP motors available at ABB factories globally, the process performance motors are available in a wide range of options. The M3BP motors provide cost efficient and sustainable solutions based on customers’ needs.

Customers can enable remote condition monitoring, with the help of ABB Ability™ smart sensors. The motors comply with the Indian and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards and can be tested with frequency converters for variable speed operation.

