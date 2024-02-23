ABB names Morten Wierod as new CEO to replace Bjorn Rosengren
Bjorn Rosengren, who joined ABB in 2020, will retire at the end of the year. The 64-year-old Swede will advise and assist 52-year-old Norwegian Morten Wierod, during the transition period, the company said.
ABB named Morten Wierod as its new chief executive, the Swiss engineering group said on Friday, replacing industry veteran Bjorn Rosengren who has led an overhaul of the electrification and robotics company.
