ABB opens innovation centre in Bengaluru with 2,500 technologists

ABB Innovation Center (AIC) is spread over 3,30,000 sq. ft across 8 floors and is in line with ABB’s sustainability commitment to enable a low-carbon emission society
Bengaluru: Technology company ABB on Wednesday inaugurated a new and expanded R&D and engineering facility, the ABB Innovation Center (AIC) in Bengaluru, India. The facility is one of ABB’s largest globally and serves as the backbone for technology developments to accelerate innovation.
It houses 2,500 diverse technologists including engineers, principal and data scientists, architects, domain and analytics specialists, programmers, and developers.
The new AIC facility is spread over 3,30,000 sq. ft across 8 floors and is in line with ABB’s sustainability commitment to enable a low-carbon emission society.
AIC’s three strategic arms - the Corporate Technology Centre, India Operations Centre and Process Automation Digital have been instrumental in providing solutions with next-level AI, ML, data analytics, 3D and digital wins, multiphysics modelling and industrial IoT technologies.
"As a global technology leader, ABB is deeply rooted in India, with a full range of business activities, right from R&D and manufacturing to sales and services. We are committed to staying invested in the country and delivering globally. Our new ABB Innovation Center, along with the one in Hyderabad, is instrumental in developing products and solutions, which deploy new-age technologies such as AI, ML, data analytics, edge, and cloud solutions for companies here and globally," said Sanjeev Sharma, country head and managing director, ABB India, chairman, AIC.
The new facility, aligned with ABB’s vision of a sustainable and smarter world, will have a significant role to develop technology for the transformation of society and industry, said GNV Subba Rao, global head of Operation Centres, Process Automation (PA) and director, AIC.
