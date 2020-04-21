New Delhi: ABB Power Grids on Monday said it has bagged ₹165 crore order from state-run refiner Indian Oil Corporation.

"ABB Power Grids in India has been chosen by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) to strengthen its mission-critical power infrastructure at its Barauni refinery in Bihar," according to a company statement.

The firm has been awarded the project to ensure reliable grid connection at its Barauni refinery in Bihar, the statement added.

The refiner aims to expand its crude oil processing capacity at the plant by 50 per cent to 9 million tonnes per annum in the next three years. And, this project will ensure power quality for its future operations there.

The technology pioneer is delivering its 220/33 kilovolt gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) substation which will assimilate power from the Bihar State Power Transmission Corporation Ltd and IOCL's captive generation plants and deliver it with efficiency to the Barauni refinery, critical for smoothly running the refinery's complex processing operations.

The GIS substation will also save space by as much as 70 per cent, by virtue of its compact, robust and low-maintenance design.

In addition to this, ABB Power Grids is equipping the substation with its advanced substation automation and network management tools to control and protect IOCL's grid real-time and ensure maximum power availability.

It is also deploying its industry-leading power transformers (125 mega volt amps) to further enhance grid safety and efficiency.

"This order from the IOCL is a milestone in our grid integration projects that will allow us to play a more active role in meeting future energy demand with our pioneering technology solutions," said N Venu, managing director, ABB Power Grids in India, in the statement.

