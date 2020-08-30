ABB Power increases open offer price marginally after investor complaints

ABB Power, which was hived off from ABB India Ltd when the parent sold its power grid business to Japan’s Hitachi Ltd, debuted on exchanges in March through a demerger. The merchant banker had considered the date of listing as 30 March and considered the target company as infrequently traded. The mandatory open offer was announced in June jointly by parent ABB Group and Hitachi for acquiring 25% of the public shareholding of ABB Power at ₹865.92 apiece. ABB had arrived at the open offer price based on the valuation done by Bansi S Mehta and Co and EY.