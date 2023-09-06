Abbott India recalls antacid Digene Gel after DCGI advisory1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 01:01 PM IST
State drugs controllers have been advised to keep strict vigil on the movement, sale and distribution and stock of the said products in the market, draw samples if the product is lying in the market, and initiate necessary action
New Delhi: Drugmaker Abbott India has voluntarily recalled several batches of antacid Digene Gel after the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) issued an advisory against using the product. The regulator said that the impugned product, manufactured at the company’s Goa unit, may be unsafe, and could result in adverse effects when consumed.