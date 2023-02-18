Abbott Laboratories faces another FTC investigation over baby formula shortage

Separate from the new investigation, the FTC, which enforces both consumer protection and antitrust laws, last year opened an inquiry into the infant formula market after lawmakers had urged it to look into whether consolidation helped exacerbate the shortage. FTC Chair Lina Khan had said the agency would examine whether mergers contributed to the market’s “fragile state." A report with the findings from that probe, in which the agency sought information from the public, is expected to be released this spring.