Abbott Laboratories is expanding its previously announced recall of baby formula after being informed of the death of another infant who consumed the company’s product.

Abbott said this week that it was voluntarily recalling one lot of Similac PM 60/40 manufactured in its Sturgis, Mich., plant. Last month, the company recalled its Similac, Alimentum and EleCare products that are produced at the same plant.

This comes after another infant died from illness that the Food and Drug Administration is investigating as part of the recall.

“Our heartfelt sympathies are with all the families affected," a spokeswoman said in a statement on Tuesday.

The FDA said it is investigating complaints of four cronobacter illnesses and one salmonella illness that resulted in infant hospitalizations as early as September in Minnesota, Texas and Ohio.

Cronobacter illnesses, which include sepsis and meningitis, are rare but can be lethal for infants, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Salmonella can cause fever and digestive issues, and sometimes severe illness, according to the CDC.

Recalled products were previously distributed across the U.S. as well as some international markets, according to the FDA.

Production at Abbott’s Sturgis plant is paused, a spokeswoman for the company said Tuesday. “We continue to work with the FDA on safe resumption of production at the Sturgis plant," she said.

Abbott said that it tests for pathogens including cronobacter and salmonella before releasing its products. A spokeswoman said Tuesday that none of Abbott’s distributed products tested positive for the presence of cronobacter or salmonella.

Abbott says its decision to expand its recall comes after learning of the death of an infant who tested positive for cronobacter and who reportedly consumed Similac PM 60/40 from the now-recalled lot. “The cause of infections has not been determined and all retained product samples have tested negative," a spokeswoman said.

More testing is ongoing, she added.

The FDA has said it began an inspection of the Sturgis plant on Jan. 31, and that cronobacter was present in environmental samples. Abbott’s internal records indicated environmental contamination with cronobacter and that the company had destroyed products due to its presence, an FDA review found.

A Florida couple who say their infant became sick after consuming Alimentum filed a class-action complaint last week arguing that Abbott has a duty to ensure its products are safe and a duty to warn consumers of the risk of bacterial infections.

“Despite the fact [Abbott] knew or should have known that its Similac products could cause serious adverse health effects, it continued to market and sell them to consumers," the lawsuit alleges.

The CDC says powdered infant formula can’t be sterilized. Bacteria could get into formula powder if contaminated raw materials were used to make the formula, or if the formula touched a contaminated surface during the manufacturing process. It could also become contaminated at home, the CDC says.

