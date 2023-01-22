Home / Companies / News /  Abbott under federal criminal investigation over baby formula
The Justice Department is investigating conduct at the Abbott Laboratories infant-formula plant in Sturgis, Mich., that led to its shutdown last year and worsened a nationwide formula shortage, people familiar with the matter said.

