ABD launches two new whisky-based variants

Several Indian companies are experimenting with new product portfolios. In September, Radico Khaitan launched its first flavoured rum under its ‘1965 Spirit of Victory’ brand.
NEW DELHI: Allied Blenders & Distilleries (ABD), makers of mass-premium brand Officer’s Choice whisky, has added two new whiskies to its portfolio: Srishti Premium Whisky and Sterling Reserve B7 whisky cola mix.The first of the two new launches will be a blend of rare scotch malts paired with Indian grain spirits and curcumin. The company said curcumin has anti-inflammatory properties and has the ability to increase antioxidants that the body produces. Its whisky premix is a blend infused with cola. Shekhar Ramamurthy, executive deputy chairman of the firm, said, “We are living our core value of ‘think differently’. These are disruptive innovations which are rooted in consumer insight and are the first of their kind in the Indian market."
The company said, the curcumin blend has been in the making for a few years and gives consumers a whisky with a natural ingredient while the other targets young adults who prefer whisky with a flavour.
Arun Barik, executive director of the firm, added, “Crafting these new products has involved the experience of a blender and the use of technology, years of research and most importantly, loads of passion of the teams involved. We relished the challenge of delivering these products and I am confident that consumers will like them."
India’s alcoholic beverages market had a size of $52.5 billion in 2020 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2020 and 2023, according to the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).