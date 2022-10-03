ABD launches two new whisky-based variants

NEW DELHI: Allied Blenders & Distilleries (ABD), makers of mass-premium brand Officer’s Choice whisky, has added two new whiskies to its portfolio: Srishti Premium Whisky and Sterling Reserve B7 whisky cola mix.The first of the two new launches will be a blend of rare scotch malts paired with Indian grain spirits and curcumin. The company said curcumin has anti-inflammatory properties and has the ability to increase antioxidants that the body produces. Its whisky premix is a blend infused with cola. Shekhar Ramamurthy, executive deputy chairman of the firm, said, “We are living our core value of ‘think differently’. These are disruptive innovations which are rooted in consumer insight and are the first of their kind in the Indian market."

