ABFRL bags licensing rights for Reebok in India, Asean countries

This partnership helps further ABG’s global Reebok strategy of assembling a network of core operating partners around the world who are committed to driving innovation and growth while upholding the brand’s integrity and values. ABFRL will partner with Reebok Design Group (RDG), the newly-established global brand hub based in Boston, on all product design, development, innovation and creative direction to drive a unified brand voice and vision, the two said in a statement.