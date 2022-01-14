Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) is set to pick up a 51% stake in House of Masaba Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd for ₹90 crore, the company informed the stock exchanges on Friday.

Brand Masaba, owned by designer Masaba Gupta, sells apparel, non-apparel, beauty and personal care products and accessories.

The investment will strengthen Aditya Birla Fashion’s play into fashion for the young and digitally native consumers, it added.

The companies will create a young, aspirational, and digital-led portfolio across affordable luxury in fashion, beauty, and accessories, it said.

With this investment, brand Masaba seeks to clock annual revenue of ₹500 crore in the next five years.

New-age shoppers are seeking brands that are colourful, vivid, and digital, and the association marks an “important step in building presence in the fast-growing beauty and personal care segment,"Ashish Dikshit, managing director, ABFRL, said.

