ABFRL buys 51% in Masaba label for 90 cr

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) is set to pick up a 51% stake in House of Masaba Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd for ₹90 crore, the company informed the stock exchanges on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) is set to pick up a 51% stake in House of Masaba Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd for ₹90 crore, the company informed the stock exchanges on Friday.

Brand Masaba, owned by designer Masaba Gupta, sells apparel, non-apparel, beauty and personal care products and accessories. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Brand Masaba, owned by designer Masaba Gupta, sells apparel, non-apparel, beauty and personal care products and accessories. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The investment will strengthen Aditya Birla Fashion’s play into fashion for the young and digitally native consumers, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The companies will create a young, aspirational, and digital-led portfolio across affordable luxury in fashion, beauty, and accessories, it said.

New-age shoppers are seeking brands that are colourful, vivid, and digital, and the association marks an “important step in building presence in the fast-growing beauty and personal care segment,"Ashish Dikshit, managing director, ABFRL, said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}