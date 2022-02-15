'ABFRL expects 10-15% of revenue from online-first brands in 5 years'

These are spaces we got to play because there's a large market, which is evolving, and our original business had limited presence in it. One of the things that we have been witnessing, and this is not just for fashion, but across consumer categories, is the rapid growth of digitally native brands. On the demand side, clearly, there's a whole bunch of consumers who are digitally first, they're more comfortable shopping, they're looking for products there. On the supply side, there are large number of entrepreneurs who have started to identify these particularly smaller niches, which big brands or big companies are slower to get to. As both demand and supply side action are happening—there are brands getting built which are new-age in terms of their go to market, business model, consumer strategy, and product proposition.