ABFRL eyes 25,000 cr in revenue in five years

The company was also burdened with debt as temporary store closures resulted in revenue loss. “Like other retailers globally, the unprecedented disruption at the start of the fiscal year posed a very challenging financial situation to begin with. Dwindling revenues on account of the shutdown meant losses were imminent. And this put a temporary strain on the balance sheet as the company’s debt peaked upwards of ₹3,000 crore at the end of Q1FY21," he said. Subsequently, the company worked around its cost structure, negotiated rentals with malls and high-street store owners and liquidated inventory to reduce the debt burden, he added.