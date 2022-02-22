New Delhi: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), on Tuesday announced its collaboration with consulting firm Accenture for a digital transformation program that will help the fashion retailer drive growth and improve operational efficiency.

As part of its digital transformation strategy, ABFRL has chosen Accenture to design, develop, and deploy an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

“The new ERP system will support ABFRL which owns brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England across stores in India to efficiently manage multiple fulfilment channels and consolidate disparate technology systems. It will be designed to enhance customer service by combining ABFRL’s manufacturing and retail functions into a digital core using SAP S/4HANA for fashion and vertical business," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

To stay ahead in today’s fast-changing fashion industry, it is important to spot and react with speed to changes in consumer preferences, said Praveen Shrikhande, chief digital and information officer, ABFRL.

The consolidati​on and digitization of the company’s core ERP system will help it improve agility and responsiveness in a digital-first world, even as ABFRL expands its operations and integrates new businesses, Shrikhande said.

The collaboration with ABRFL will not only help them build an integrated digital core across manufacturing, wholesale and retail functions to drive operational efficiencies, but also unlock new value for future disruptions and growth, said Manish Gupta, lead for Accenture’s products industry group in India.

Earlier this year, the BSE-listed company had also announced a strategic partnership with artificial intelligence services provider Algonomy to deploy its hyper-personalization solutions to ABFRL’s brands. ABFRL will use Algonomy’s flagship products to leverage real-time shopper behaviour, as well as store data to personalize end-to-end omnichannel experience for shoppers across all consumer channels, it said then.

Additionally, ABFRL will use Accenture myConcerto—an insight-driven platform, to define a vision that guides its manufacturing, delivery and change management operations.

