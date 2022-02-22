ABFRL partners Accenture for digital transformation

“The new ERP system will support ABFRL which owns brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England across stores in India to efficiently manage multiple fulfilment channels and consolidate disparate technology systems. It will be designed to enhance customer service by combining ABFRL’s manufacturing and retail functions into a digital core using SAP S/4HANA for fashion and vertical business," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}