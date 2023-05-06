ABFRL to acquire controlling stake in ethnic wear owner TCNS3 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 01:09 AM IST
This transaction with be carried out through an acquisition of the founding promoter’s stake through a SPA and a conditional public open offer followed by a merger between the two entities.
New Delhi: Fashion and apparel company Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) on Friday said it is set to acquire TCNS Clothing, the owner of ethnic brands W, Aurelia, Wishful, Folksong and Elleven.
