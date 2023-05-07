‘Women’s wear will fetch at least 40% of our sales’1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 11:01 PM IST
In 2018, ABFRL began broadening its portfolio to include more women’s wear, and on Friday, it revealed plans to buy a controlling stake in women’s ethnic wear retailer TCNS Clothing Co. It will allow ABFRL to grow its ethnic wear business to ₹5,000 crore within three years, primarily driven by women’s wear
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL), which distributes popular western wear brands in India and leads the men’s casual and formal wear market, is set to expand its presence in the women’s wear segment. As India’s workforce evolves and social media influences fashion purchases, women are increasingly looking to spend on high-quality clothing. In 2018, ABFRL began broadening its portfolio to include more women’s wear, and on Friday, it revealed plans to buy a controlling stake in women’s ethnic wear retailer TCNS Clothing Co. It will allow ABFRL to grow its ethnic wear business to ₹5,000 crore within three years, primarily driven by women’s wear, said Ashish Dikshit, managing director at ABFRL. Edited excerpts:
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×