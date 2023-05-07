‘Women’s wear will fetch at least 40% of our sales’

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL), which distributes popular western wear brands in India and leads the men’s casual and formal wear market, is set to expand its presence in the women’s wear segment. As India’s workforce evolves and social media influences fashion purchases, women are increasingly looking to spend on high-quality clothing. In 2018, ABFRL began broadening its portfolio to include more women’s wear, and on Friday, it revealed plans to buy a controlling stake in women’s ethnic wear retailer TCNS Clothing Co. It will allow ABFRL to grow its ethnic wear business to ₹5,000 crore within three years, primarily driven by women’s wear, said Ashish Dikshit, managing director at ABFRL. Edited excerpts:

What is the larger theme behind the acquisition of TCNS Clothing?

Around 2018, we started examining the big spaces in the industry. We realized the biggest space in the Indian apparel and fashion industry, and around the world, too, is women buying clothes. If you look at our portfolio, much of it is led by menswear-led brands; Pantaloons added a little bit of equivalence, but we are still weak on the brand side.

When we started looking at the Indian women’s market, which is really 40%-plus of the total market, we realized we had practically, no presence. Nearly a third of the overall apparel market, and close to 70% of the women’s market is ethnic wear. In 2018, we had no presence in this segment, and our revenue from this segment was zero (excluding Pantaloons sales). It was then that all things Indian became a matter of pride.

We also witnessed an evolution in the fashion industry, that is, the amount of interesting stuff that started to happen on the women’s side led by a small designer. We realized that women pay top dollars to buy beautiful, well-crafted Indian clothes. Therefore, the strategic value of this company is extremely high for us to complete our portfolio, and for completing the journey we started almost five years ago.

Now when you look back and think about it—we have Sabyasachi, Shantanu and Nikhil, and Tarun Tahiliani at the top. Then we have Masaba, Jaypore, and Tasva (men’s ethnic wear). This entire portfolio, which brings W, is at the premium end, Aurelia is one step lower, and Wishful (premium occasion wear for women) and they have two other parts.

With this deal, your ethnic wear portfolio is expected to reach ₹5,000 crore in three years. What part of this will be women’s wear?

If you look at it, nearly half of ( ₹5,000 crore) will come from this acquisition—TCNS has nothing but women’s wear. One of the things we were trying to solve as a company is to make women’s fashion buying the largest piece, globally. As a company, despite being so prolific in brand creation, our women’s wear portfolio was, sadly, not large enough. So outside Tasva, which would be anything between ₹500 crore and ₹700 crore in this period, almost 85% of this ethnic portfolio will be women’s or at least 80%.

I don’t want to give FY24 numbers, but if you look at our business and the Madura part of the business, women’s wear is just 10-12%; in our Pantaloons business, women’s wear is close to 40%. But Madura is 50% of our revenue. If you look at the company level, women’s business was about 20% before all this. I think, with this addition, and the way this segment is set to grow, we hope the women’s wear business will be at least 40% of our overall revenue.

Will the TCNS management continue to work with ABFRL?

Yes. When we looked at TCNS, we saw not just its brand and equity, but also its financials and its management team. It is a very high-quality team, which has been there for a fairly long time to build this brand, which was merely about ₹50 crore in 2009-10 to about ₹1,000 crore in 2020. It is roughly this management team that has taken it there. So, we are extremely happy with the team. We want to support them and provide them with the stability and strength that comes from being part of the larger fashion ecosystem.

Are there any missing pieces after this investment?

I have been telling this story from 2019. If you look at all our steps, with the exception of the chance acquisition of Reebok, we’ve been building this ethnic (portfolio). People think we’re buying a lot of stuff, but we are building very few businesses. We should catch up on ethnic wear as a company, and transform from being a menswear company to being a diversified entity, representing different consumer segments.

At this point we have menswear, and formal, and casual wear. Our brands have a strong portfolio, we have women’s wear, which now gets completed, and the ethnic wear part also gets completed with this (deal). We have a super-premium and luxury business, a small business, sitting on top of it. No large segment is being missed.

