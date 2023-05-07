‘Women’s wear will fetch at least 40% of our sales’

Yes. When we looked at TCNS, we saw not just its brand and equity, but also its financials and its management team. It is a very high-quality team, which has been there for a fairly long time to build this brand, which was merely about ₹50 crore in 2009-10 to about ₹1,000 crore in 2020. It is roughly this management team that has taken it there. So, we are extremely happy with the team. We want to support them and provide them with the stability and strength that comes from being part of the larger fashion ecosystem.