ABN Amro to Reorganize Risk Roles, Says Job Cuts Are Possible

(Bloomberg) -- ABN Amro Bank NV is reorganizing risk-related roles across the bank, two months before Chief Executive Officer Marguerite Berard is slated to brief investors on the bank’s new strategy.

The Dutch lender on Friday informed employees in risk management and in the processes and control department at each client unit about the changes ahead. The reorganizations require approval by the company’s works council and job cuts are possible, a spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

“We are now centralizing our risk capabilities through restructurings so we can invest in better servicing our clients,” the spokeswoman said. “This shows the ability of the bank to adapt to changing circumstances.”

It’s the latest cost-cutting step by the lender. In April, ABN Amro imposed a hiring freeze to help meet its cost guidance. A reorganization of its corporate banking unit followed in June.

Berard became the first female CEO in the bank’s more than 300-year history in April. She replaced Robert Swaak, who announced plans to exit the firm some three months after his reappointment to a new term.

Berard has said her priority is to lead a strategic review of the bank’s activities.

“We will focus on enhancing our profitability, optimizing our capital position, right-sizing our cost base and achieving meaningful growth,” she said in May. The review’s outcome is expected to be presented at ABN Amro’s capital markets day in November.

The Dutch government, the bank’s largest shareholder, said this week it would further reduce its ABN Amro stake, potentially reviving takeover interest in the company. The state’s interest in ABN Amro, the result of a bailout during the financial crisis, is expected to fall to about 20% from 30.5%.

Bloomberg has reported that lenders including BNP Paribas SA had expressed interest and Deutsche Bank AG mulled a deal in internal deliberations.

