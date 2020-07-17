Home >Companies >News >About 130 accounts were targeted in cyber attack this week: Twitter
Twitter reiterated that it was working with impacted account owners. (REUTERS)
Twitter reiterated that it was working with impacted account owners. (REUTERS)

About 130 accounts were targeted in cyber attack this week: Twitter

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2020, 11:04 AM IST Shubham Kalia , Reuters

  • Twitter Inc said that hackers targeted about 130 high-profile accounts during the cyber attack this week
  • Twitter said that the hackers were able to gain control of a small number of accounts and send tweets from them.

Twitter Inc said late on Thursday that hackers targeted about 130 accounts during the cyber attack this week, an incident in which profiles of many prominent personalities and organizations were compromised.

Twitter said that the hackers were able to gain control of a small number of accounts and send tweets from them.

The company added that it was continuing to assess whether hackers were able to access private data of the targeted accounts.

Accounts of celebrities and political figures including Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian, Barack Obama and Elon Musk were hacked during the cyber attack on Wednesday.

Twitter reiterated that it was working with impacted account owners.

The FBI's San Francisco division is leading an inquiry into the Twitter hacking, it said in a statement on Thursday, as more Washington lawmakers called for an accounting of how it happened.

The high-profile accounts that were hacked also included rapper Kanye West, Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos, investor Warren Buffett, Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates, and the corporate accounts for Uber Technologies Inc and Apple Inc.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
NSDL eGovernance aims to make efficient use of information and communication technologies as a tool for delivering public services. (Income Tax department)

PAN card issues: Take them to Twitter for quick redressal

2 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout