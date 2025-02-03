About 22,000 EPFO members got higher pension, 1.65 lakh asked to contribute additional amount

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Retirement fund body EPFO has issued 21,885 pension payment orders and asked 1.65 lakh eligible members to deposit additional amount for higher pension, Parliament was informed on Monday.

A total of 17,48,768 applications were submitted by members/pensioners for getting higher pension on making higher contribution under Employees' Pension Scheme 1995 run by Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Minister of State for Labour & Employment Shobha Karandlaje said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

Out of these 17.48 lakh applications, as on January 28, 2025, demand notices i.e. intimation to members to deposit balance amounts for higher pension eligibility, have been issued in 1,65,621 cases and 21,885 Pension Payment Orders (PPO) have been issued, the minister informed the House.

The disposal of the outstanding cases is being closely monitored and clarifications to Field Offices to dispose cases have been issued to expedite the process, she stated.

The cases of Pension on Higher Wages are being processed on the basis of the decision of the Supreme Court on November 4, 2022.

A Functionality was developed by EPFO for filing online applications for validation/joint option.

The online facility was extended to members/pensioners/employers on February 26, 2023 which was extended till July 11, 2023.

The date for employers for forwarding the joint application for higher pension was extended till September 30, 2023 and subsequently till May 31, 2024.